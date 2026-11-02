Ruder Finn Promotes Tejas Totade To Global Chief Technology And Data & AI Officer
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Ruder Finn has promoted Tejas Totade to global chief technology officer and chief data & AI officer, expanding his leadership role to oversee the agency's technology, data and artificial intelligence capabilities worldwide.
In the newly expanded role, Totade will focus on making technology and AI tools and training available across the agency's global network, while developing the infrastructure supporting its AI capabilities. The appointment formalizes work he has led across markets over the past year, including AI strategy and adoption programs in India and the UK.
Totade has spent more than 16 years at Ruder Finn, joining as a senior developer before establishing rf, the agency's emerging technology incubator, in 2018. He currently leads a team of several dozen specialists across India, the Philippines and New York and co-leads rf53, the agency's AI-powered creative studio.
Ruder Finn has also appointed Nick Driver managing director, research and analytics, reporting to Totade. Driver, who has 20 years of experience in research and analytics, will lead the agency's US research and analytics operations, with a focus on audience intelligence, measurement and AI-driven insights.
In the newly expanded role, Totade will focus on making technology and AI tools and training available across the agency's global network, while developing the infrastructure supporting its AI capabilities. The appointment formalizes work he has led across markets over the past year, including AI strategy and adoption programs in India and the UK.
Totade has spent more than 16 years at Ruder Finn, joining as a senior developer before establishing rf, the agency's emerging technology incubator, in 2018. He currently leads a team of several dozen specialists across India, the Philippines and New York and co-leads rf53, the agency's AI-powered creative studio.
Ruder Finn has also appointed Nick Driver managing director, research and analytics, reporting to Totade. Driver, who has 20 years of experience in research and analytics, will lead the agency's US research and analytics operations, with a focus on audience intelligence, measurement and AI-driven insights.
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