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Edelman Hires Melissa Mackreath To Lead North America Corporate Affairs

Edelman Hires Melissa Mackreath To Lead North America Corporate Affairs


Date: 2026-11-02 03:11:43

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Edelman has named Melissa Mackreath head of corporate affairs, North America, a newly created role overseeing the firm's corporate affairs business across the US and Canada.

Based in New York, Mackreath will lead an integrated offering spanning corporate reputation, policy, risk, workforce and stakeholder engagement. She will work with leaders across the firm to strengthen those capabilities and bring them together in serving clients.

Mackreath joins Edelman from Teneo, bringing nearly 20 years of experience advising CEOs and senior executives on corporate reputation, public affairs, crisis management and other complex business challenges. Her background also includes business transformation, regulatory and policy matters, and executive positioning.

Mackreath will also work closely with Edelman's US and Canadian leadership teams on talent development and building capabilities across the region.

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