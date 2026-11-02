Canadian Firms Pigeon And Nourish Join Forces
(MENAFN- PRovoke) TORONTO-Pigeon, an independent brand agency with offices in Montreal and Toronto, has acquired food and beverage marketing specialist Nourish in a deal that brings together creative expertise, and social and digital capabilities.
Pigeon offers strategy, design, communications, shopper marketing, advertising, social, digital and experiential expertise in sectors including retail, food and beverage, CPG, and financial services. Originally founded as a digital agency, Nourish has grown into a food and beverage marketing firm with consumer intelligence, multicultural insights, social and digital expertise, experiential marketing and content creation capabilities. Nourish also brings an in-house kitchen, studio and culinary expertise.
"We've always believed that understanding people, culture and what makes them tick is essential to building brands that matter", says Elyse Boulet, CEO and managing partner of Pigeon. "While food and beverage represent an important area of shared expertise, the strategic value of the acquisition extends across all of our client portfolio."
The transaction was supported by Kairos Capital Management, Pigeon's strategic growth partner, and was advised by Doug Baxter and Simon Morgan of Agency Futures, the global M&A advisory firm specializing in marketing and creative agencies.
"Pigeon shares Nourish's values, its passion for food and beverage brands and its ambition to grow. It's a great example of independent agencies coming together to be stronger together" said Doug Baxter, managing partner of Agency Futures.
Photo: Pigeon CEO Elyse Boulet and Nourish founder Jo-Ann McArthur in the agency's in-house culinary studio.
Pigeon offers strategy, design, communications, shopper marketing, advertising, social, digital and experiential expertise in sectors including retail, food and beverage, CPG, and financial services. Originally founded as a digital agency, Nourish has grown into a food and beverage marketing firm with consumer intelligence, multicultural insights, social and digital expertise, experiential marketing and content creation capabilities. Nourish also brings an in-house kitchen, studio and culinary expertise.
"We've always believed that understanding people, culture and what makes them tick is essential to building brands that matter", says Elyse Boulet, CEO and managing partner of Pigeon. "While food and beverage represent an important area of shared expertise, the strategic value of the acquisition extends across all of our client portfolio."
The transaction was supported by Kairos Capital Management, Pigeon's strategic growth partner, and was advised by Doug Baxter and Simon Morgan of Agency Futures, the global M&A advisory firm specializing in marketing and creative agencies.
"Pigeon shares Nourish's values, its passion for food and beverage brands and its ambition to grow. It's a great example of independent agencies coming together to be stronger together" said Doug Baxter, managing partner of Agency Futures.
Photo: Pigeon CEO Elyse Boulet and Nourish founder Jo-Ann McArthur in the agency's in-house culinary studio.
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