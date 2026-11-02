Ardmore Group Acquires Lifestyle Communications Shop Modus
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON-Ardmore Group has acquired a 100% interest in ModusBPCM, an independent agency working with brands across fashion, beauty, wellness, hospitality, drinks, design, arts and culture. The change in ownership will also see the business revert to its original name of Modus.
The move is designed to accelerate Modus' growth, extending its international reach and bringing depth to its offering.
Founded in London in 1987 with its roots in fashion and beauty, Modus has built a reputation for specialist communications expertise and longstanding relationships with brands, media and creative communities. Its capabilities span strategy, media relations, talent and brand partnerships, content solutions and social media.
The firm's longstanding relationship with New York-based BPCM will continue, while the acquisition will also extend Modus' international reach through Ardmore Group's relationship with Worldwide Partners, Inc., a network of independent marketing and communications agencies.
According to John Keane, chairman and CEO of Ardmore Group,“In a world where the channels to market appear to expand on a near daily basis, the importance of brands having access to the very best people-specialists not generalists-has never been more important.”
As part of Modus's next chapter, strategic director Rosie Pierce will become managing director, working closely with Ardmore Group leadership to oversee the agency's continued development and integration within the Group. Founder Julian Vogel will remain closely involved with Modus on a consultancy basis.
The transaction was originated and advised by Agency Futures. According to AF's Jane Boardman,“Having spent more than 30 years in the agency world, I know how personal these businesses are to their founders. The best outcome isn't simply about finding a buyer. It is about finding the right partner – one who understands what has made the agency successful and can build on it.”
The move is designed to accelerate Modus' growth, extending its international reach and bringing depth to its offering.
Founded in London in 1987 with its roots in fashion and beauty, Modus has built a reputation for specialist communications expertise and longstanding relationships with brands, media and creative communities. Its capabilities span strategy, media relations, talent and brand partnerships, content solutions and social media.
The firm's longstanding relationship with New York-based BPCM will continue, while the acquisition will also extend Modus' international reach through Ardmore Group's relationship with Worldwide Partners, Inc., a network of independent marketing and communications agencies.
According to John Keane, chairman and CEO of Ardmore Group,“In a world where the channels to market appear to expand on a near daily basis, the importance of brands having access to the very best people-specialists not generalists-has never been more important.”
As part of Modus's next chapter, strategic director Rosie Pierce will become managing director, working closely with Ardmore Group leadership to oversee the agency's continued development and integration within the Group. Founder Julian Vogel will remain closely involved with Modus on a consultancy basis.
The transaction was originated and advised by Agency Futures. According to AF's Jane Boardman,“Having spent more than 30 years in the agency world, I know how personal these businesses are to their founders. The best outcome isn't simply about finding a buyer. It is about finding the right partner – one who understands what has made the agency successful and can build on it.”
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