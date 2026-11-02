Marathon Strategies Launches Congressional Investigations Practice Ahead Of Midterms
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - With the midterm elections raising the prospect of increased congressional scrutiny of Corporate America, Marathon Strategies has launched a practice aimed at helping companies prepare for investigations before they begin.
The firm's new Congressional Investigations Readiness practice combines investigative research with communications strategy to identify potential vulnerabilities, particularly among companies whose dealings with the Trump administration could come under scrutiny if Democrats gain control of one or both chambers of Congress.
The launch comes as companies face the possibility of a significant shift in congressional oversight, even if changes in the balance of power produce little new legislation. Democratic-led committees could use their subpoena authority to investigate corporate decisions and relationships with the administration. Reuters has reported that House Democrats have been developing plans to investigate companies and financial firms with ties to Trump if they regain control.
“For two years, getting close to this administration looked like smart business. In January, it may look like evidence,” said Marathon founder and CEO Phil Singer.“Your lawyers will tell you how to answer the subpoena. The harder question is how to answer the headline - and that question has to be answered before the letter arrives, not after.”
Marathon expects potential investigations to focus on companies' dealings with Washington, their role in rising consumer prices and whether businesses in sectors including infrastructure, AI and defense are delivering on their commitments.
The practice is built around Marathon's investigative research capabilities, examining the kinds of records congressional investigators might pursue, including political donations, contracts, meetings, regulatory filings, public statements and executive social media activity.
The firm will also help companies develop communications strategies, prepare executives for hearings, identify key stakeholders and rehearse potential scenarios, while providing media monitoring and communications support during investigations.
Marathon said the practice will work alongside companies' legal, communications and government relations teams, as well as outside counsel and lobbyists, to help manage the reputational risks associated with congressional investigations.
The firm's new Congressional Investigations Readiness practice combines investigative research with communications strategy to identify potential vulnerabilities, particularly among companies whose dealings with the Trump administration could come under scrutiny if Democrats gain control of one or both chambers of Congress.
The launch comes as companies face the possibility of a significant shift in congressional oversight, even if changes in the balance of power produce little new legislation. Democratic-led committees could use their subpoena authority to investigate corporate decisions and relationships with the administration. Reuters has reported that House Democrats have been developing plans to investigate companies and financial firms with ties to Trump if they regain control.
“For two years, getting close to this administration looked like smart business. In January, it may look like evidence,” said Marathon founder and CEO Phil Singer.“Your lawyers will tell you how to answer the subpoena. The harder question is how to answer the headline - and that question has to be answered before the letter arrives, not after.”
Marathon expects potential investigations to focus on companies' dealings with Washington, their role in rising consumer prices and whether businesses in sectors including infrastructure, AI and defense are delivering on their commitments.
The practice is built around Marathon's investigative research capabilities, examining the kinds of records congressional investigators might pursue, including political donations, contracts, meetings, regulatory filings, public statements and executive social media activity.
The firm will also help companies develop communications strategies, prepare executives for hearings, identify key stakeholders and rehearse potential scenarios, while providing media monitoring and communications support during investigations.
Marathon said the practice will work alongside companies' legal, communications and government relations teams, as well as outside counsel and lobbyists, to help manage the reputational risks associated with congressional investigations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment