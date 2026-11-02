Hopscotch Launches Brussels-Based Public Engagament Unit
(MENAFN- PRovoke) BRUSSELS-Hopscotch, the Paris-based international communications group, has launched Hopscotch Public Engagement, a Brussels-based entity will primarily serve the EU institutions and, more broadly, the European public sector. The launch reflects the group's ambition to strengthen its presence with the EU institutions.
Much of the EU's communication work is commissioned through multi-year framework contracts spanning several areas of expertise and multiple markets. Hopscotch Public Engagement will meet these needs by drawing on the strengths of an integrated communications group: specialist expertise, sector knowledge and the ability to deliver across Europe.
Hopscotch Public Engagement brings together the Group's expertise to design and deliver 360° communication campaigns with events, digital, influence and public relations and builds on the experience Hopscotch has developed with private- and public-sector clients, adapting it to the conventions and requirements of EU institutional communication.
An independent European group, Hopscotch has more than 40 offices worldwide and can draw on the experience of its international network, formerly Sopexa, in supporting regulated sectors and European programmes for agriculture and food industry clients. Sopexa also runs international campaigns on behalf of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development and the European Research Executive Agency.
"The biggest communication challenges now play out at European level,” says Sylvain Rouchy, vice president, global operations at Hopscotch.“With this new entity, we are combining in-depth knowledge of the institutions with our network's ability to coordinate programmes across European and international markets,"
Hopscotch Public Engagement is co-led by Caroline Danloy and Nicolas Balland. Danloy has extensive experience in strategic communication for international and European institutional clients and has served as vice president at ICF Next, where she led European campaigns. Balland brings more than 20 years of experience in the communications industry, including roles at ICF Next and Tipik.
"We are at a turning point for European democracy,” says Danloy. 'Communicating about the work of the European institutions and the challenges they face is more important than ever.”
Much of the EU's communication work is commissioned through multi-year framework contracts spanning several areas of expertise and multiple markets. Hopscotch Public Engagement will meet these needs by drawing on the strengths of an integrated communications group: specialist expertise, sector knowledge and the ability to deliver across Europe.
Hopscotch Public Engagement brings together the Group's expertise to design and deliver 360° communication campaigns with events, digital, influence and public relations and builds on the experience Hopscotch has developed with private- and public-sector clients, adapting it to the conventions and requirements of EU institutional communication.
An independent European group, Hopscotch has more than 40 offices worldwide and can draw on the experience of its international network, formerly Sopexa, in supporting regulated sectors and European programmes for agriculture and food industry clients. Sopexa also runs international campaigns on behalf of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development and the European Research Executive Agency.
"The biggest communication challenges now play out at European level,” says Sylvain Rouchy, vice president, global operations at Hopscotch.“With this new entity, we are combining in-depth knowledge of the institutions with our network's ability to coordinate programmes across European and international markets,"
Hopscotch Public Engagement is co-led by Caroline Danloy and Nicolas Balland. Danloy has extensive experience in strategic communication for international and European institutional clients and has served as vice president at ICF Next, where she led European campaigns. Balland brings more than 20 years of experience in the communications industry, including roles at ICF Next and Tipik.
"We are at a turning point for European democracy,” says Danloy. 'Communicating about the work of the European institutions and the challenges they face is more important than ever.”
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