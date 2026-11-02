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Curaleaf Holdings, Inc

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc


Date: 2026-11-02 03:10:42

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:12 AM EST - Curaleaf Holdings, Inc: Announced that it has acquired an equity stake and certain operating rights in Boone Town Provisions, a dispensary located in Boonton, NJ. The acquisition expands Curaleaf's footprint to four dispensaries in the state and 191 nationwide. The storefront is expected to be immediately accretive to the Company's New Jersey business. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc shares T are trading up $0.62 at $12.39.

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