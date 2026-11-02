Avicanna Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:15 AM EST - Avicanna Inc.: Announces November 12, as the date for reporting Q3 2026 financial results and that management will host a live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning to present the results, provide a corporate update. Avicanna Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.11.
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