Yukon Metals Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:23 PM EST - Yukon Metals Corp: Is advancing a diverse portfolio of mineral exploration projects across Yukon, led by its flagship AZ Copper-Gold Project. The property spans nearly 20 kilometres, and the company recently confirmed a new copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry-style system at its Viper Prospect. Its next objective is to vector toward the system's potentially higher-grade core. The company believes Yukon could hold an important missing link in a major geological trend of copper-gold deposits stretching from South America to Alaska. With multiple properties positioned along this prospective corridor, Yukon Metals is exploring the potential for significant new copper-gold discoveries in Canada's North. Yukon Metals Corp shares C are trading up one cent at $0.25.
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