Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:29 PM EST - Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd: Announces it will seek approval of TSX Venture Exchange to extend its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 3,500,000 units at a price of $0.10 per Unit. The first tranche of the Offering closed on September 8, 2026. Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd shares V are trading off one cent at $0.07.
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