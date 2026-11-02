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Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd


Date: 2026-11-02 03:10:41

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:29 PM EST - Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd: Announces it will seek approval of TSX Venture Exchange to extend its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 3,500,000 units at a price of $0.10 per Unit. The first tranche of the Offering closed on September 8, 2026. Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd shares V are trading off one cent at $0.07.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN02112026000212011056ID1111904973


Baystreet.ca

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