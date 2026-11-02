Pacific Booker, Dollarama, Dexterra At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.85. Pacific Booker announced the voting results of its October 22, 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting. A total of 5,860,498 common shares, representing approximately 29.87% of the Company's 19,620,435 issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date, were represented at the Meeting, including shares represented in person and by proxy.
Dollarama Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $210.55. No news stories available today.
Dexterra Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $19.18. Dexterra intends to release its Q3 2026 results on November 4, after market close.
North West Company (T:NWC) Hit a new 52-Week High of $56.83. No news stories available today.
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.80. Auxly today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, on Thursday, November 12, before the financial markets open
ZincX Resources Corp (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 36 cents.
Dollarama Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $210.55. No news stories available today.
Dexterra Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $19.18. Dexterra intends to release its Q3 2026 results on November 4, after market close.
North West Company (T:NWC) Hit a new 52-Week High of $56.83. No news stories available today.
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.80. Auxly today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, on Thursday, November 12, before the financial markets open
ZincX Resources Corp (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 36 cents.
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