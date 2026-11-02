Sarah Chellappa

Associate Professor, Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience, University of Southampton

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Sarah L. Chellappa, MD, MPH, PhD, is an Associate Professor at the University of Southampton, UK. Dr. Chellappa ́s work has shown that sleep and circadian rhythms affect mood, cognition and brain activity in a variety of human populations, including healthy young and older adults, shift workers, patients with depression, patients with ocular diseases, and in individuals with neurodevelopmental conditions. Their work combines multimodal neuroimaging approaches to assess how sleep and circadian rhythms affect brain activity that modulate mood and cognition. Their work also includes sleep/circadian interventions to help improve mood, health and well-being using targeted light exposure and, more recently targeted nutritional interventions (meal timing) to improve cardiometabolic and mental health in humans.

2023–present Associate Professor, University of Southampton

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