Md Mujahedul Islam

SSHRC Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Government, Cornell University

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I hold a PhD in Political Science from the University of Toronto (2024), with fields in comparative politics and comparative public policy, and a Master of Public Policy from the Hertie School in Berlin. I am currently a SSHRC Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Government at Cornell University. My peer-reviewed research has been published or is forthcoming in journals including Political Behavior, PNAS Nexus, the Journal of Elections, Public Opinion & Parties, and the Canadian Journal of Political Science. I have also held research and policy positions at the University of Toronto's Policy, Elections, and Representation Lab and in governance organisations including the Centre for Governance Studies and the United Nations Secretariat.

–present SSHRC Postdoctoral Fellow, Cornell University

2024 University of Toronto, PhD in Political Science

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