Dr Susan Atkinson holds a PhD from the University of Canberra, examining how communities build their own disaster communication networks during bushfires and floods. She spent over 25 years in the federal public service, working across policy and program design in fields including humanitarian affairs, law enforcement and strategic communication, before moving into disaster communication research and consulting.

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