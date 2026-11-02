Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Susan Atkinson

Susan Atkinson


Date: 2026-11-02 03:07:32

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Adjunct Associate Professor, Centre for Environmental Governance, University of Canberra
Profile Articles

Dr Susan Atkinson holds a PhD from the University of Canberra, examining how communities build their own disaster communication networks during bushfires and floods. She spent over 25 years in the federal public service, working across policy and program design in fields including humanitarian affairs, law enforcement and strategic communication, before moving into disaster communication research and consulting.

Experience
  • –present Disaster communication researcher, University of Canberra
Education
  • 2026 University of Canberra, Doctor of Philosophy

The Conversation

MENAFN02112026000199003603ID1111904916


The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search