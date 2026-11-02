Kevin John Brophy

I have postgraduate academic qualifications in child psychology and education, and Masters and Doctorate qualifications in English. I am the author of numerous books of poetry, fiction and essays. My book, 'Look at the Lake' (Puncher & Wattmann) received the 2019 Wesley Michel Wright Prize for Poetry. My latest book is The Lion in Love (Finlay Loyd Publishing), a collection of short fiction.

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