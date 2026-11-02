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Anne Bardsley

Anne Bardsley


Date: 2026-11-02 03:07:31

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Civic Engagement Lead, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Profile Articles

I am a co-director of the Complex Conversations Lab in the School of Social Sciences, and have taken an additional role leading civic engagement across the university.

Experience
  • –present Deputy Director - Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures, University of Auckland
Education
  • 1995 University of Colorado, Boulder, PhD / Molecular Biology
Honours

MNZM


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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