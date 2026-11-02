Assistant Professor, School of Resource & Environmental Management, Simon Fraser University

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Dr. Sian Kou-Giesbrecht's research focuses on carbon and nutrient cycling through forests and how they are impacted by global change then integrates this knowledge into terrestrial biosphere and Earth system models with the goal of improving climate change projections informing climate policy and decision-making from local to global scales. She applies an interdisciplinary approach, integrating empirical observations and modelling, to address the overarching questions: How will C sequestration and N losses from terrestrial ecosystems be influenced by global change? And, how will these processes feed back to climate change and influence other planetary boundaries over the 21st century? She works closely with the Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) and CLASSIC, the terrestrial biosphere component of the Canadian Earth System Model.

–present Assistant Professor, School of Resource & Environmental Management, Simon Fraser University

Experience