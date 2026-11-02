Pezeshkian: We Can Emerge Stronger From Enemy Threats

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that Iran can emerge "more powerful," despite all threats from "the enemy."

"If the people are with us, the enemy can assassinate me and thousands like me, but they still won't be able to do a thing," Pezeshkian said at a meeting with provincial governors and mayors.

Moreover, the Iranian president called on all governors and mayors not to wait for directives from the top leadership, but instead to cooperate locally and include people in their organizations in order to solve problems.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated on Monday that his country's seven-step peace plan for solving the conflict with the United States could be implemented in two days if the other side agrees to it.

Speaking at a press conference, Baghaei said that, if the US accepts Iran's proposal, "security will return to the Strait of Hormuz, and the negotiation process will be launched." He insisted that the decision lies with Washington. Moreover, Baghaei stressed that the Strait of Hormuz would not be reopened if the US did not lift its naval blockade and sanctions against Iran.

Baghaei added that communication with the US continues through mediators. He also explained that Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei will respond to US Vice President JD Vance's letter, as he is the one it was addressed to.