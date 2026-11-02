Yisrael Beytenu Leader Against Government With Netanyahu
Right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party leader and former Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman insisted on Monday that he would not be part of any government that includes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Speaking at a press conference, Lieberman stressed that he would not join forces with Netanyahu under any circumstances. That includes an arrangement with rotating prime ministers, with Lieberman getting to be head of government first. Lieberman added that he has been "approached by leaders from the coalition with the strangest proposals."
Amid the latest election, Lieberman urged Likud to remove Netanyahu from its lines, saying that "if he leaves, it will be possible to rebuild the national camp."
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