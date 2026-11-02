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Trump Admits He Cannot Run For Third Term

Trump Admits He Cannot Run For Third Term


Date: 2026-11-02 03:07:00

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump said in an interview released on Monday that he would "love" to run for a third term if he had the chance, but acknowledged that the "language is very exacting," likely referring to the US Constitution, whose 22nd Amendment limits presidents to two terms.

Trump told Pod Force One that "it's fine, we have more than two years left... we can do a lot in that time." He repeated his claim that the US has "the greatest economy in history," including more car and pharmaceutical plants, "more of everything being built now in our country."

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