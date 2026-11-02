'Flash' Explains How Electronic Warfare Shield Created Over Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, a freelance adviser to the President of Ukraine, announced this on Facebook.

"It is no secret that, alongside the war on the front lines, a so-called 'war of the cities' is also underway. And the 'war of the cities' has its own important special operations," Beskrestnov noted.

He added: "One such operation was the protection of the capital using electronic warfare systems against remotely controlled jet-powered Shahed drones."

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"One of the technologies that allows the enemy to search for targets and control Shahed drones remotely is called MESH radio communication. A Russian operator controls the drone from Russian territory via a radio modem installed on the Shahed. Therefore, it was necessary to create a protective 'shield' over Kyiv that would interfere with the drone's radio communications," Beskrestnov explained.

He noted that the task was large-scale and ambitious: a substantial amount of work had to be completed throughout the city within just a few weeks.

"All the major manufacturers of electronic warfare equipment were involved in the process, working around the clock to produce and install the equipment. The General Staff, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Security and Defence Council, the Presidential Office and other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine worked on the operation. The operation was under the constant supervision of the President," Beskrestnov reported.

"Flash" emphasized: "The operation proved challenging not only technically but also organizationally, because we are talking about several hundred locations across the city for antennas and equipment. This operation forced the enemy to pause, upgrade its Shahed drones and look for alternative solutions."

Beskrestnov thanked everyone involved for their work and service.

As Ukrinform previously reported, according to Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, Russian occupation forces are increasing the number of satellite electronic warfare systems designed to disrupt Starlink services.