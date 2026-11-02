Russian Attacks In Kherson Region Leave Seven Injured Throughout Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram.

"According to the investigation, on November 2, the Russian army resumed attacks on settlements in the Kherson region. The attacks involved multiple-launch rocket systems, tube artillery and various types of drones," the statement said.

As of 17:30, seven people had been reported injured as a result of Russian aggression. In particular, five residents of Kherson and one female resident of Oleksandrivka were injured in drone attacks. In addition, a civilian in the regional capital sustained shrapnel injuries when an explosive device detonated.

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Buildings belonging to medical facilities, a shop and motor vehicles were also damaged.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, pre-trial investigations have been launched into possible war crimes.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the morning of November 2, Russian forces attacked a medical facility in central Kherson, damaging several rooms and shattering windows and interior doors.

On November 2, two people were also injured in Kherson when a Russian drone attacked a car.