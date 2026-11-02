Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 40 Times In One Day, Leaving One Dead And Three Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

In the Nikopol district, Russian forces attacked Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka territorial communities. Apartment buildings and private houses, cars, infrastructure facilities and administrative buildings were damaged.

A four-year-old boy was taken to hospital in moderate condition. A 10-year-old boy will receive outpatient treatment.

Russian attacks in Kherson region leave seven injured throughout day

In the Kryvyi Rih district, Russian forces attacked the Hrushivka and Zelenodolsk territorial communities. Private houses and a car were damaged. A man was injured.

In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces struck the Raivka and Shakhtarske territorial communities. A gymnasium and a warehouse building were damaged. A 61-year-old man was killed.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces shelled Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, injuring two children.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration