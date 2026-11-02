ADF Neutralizes 139 Drones, Eight 'Banderol' Missiles During Russian Daytime Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

"During the day on November 2, from 06:30 to 19:00), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 171 attack UAVs (103 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and other types of drones, as well as 10 S8000 Banderol/Dan-T missiles," the statement said.

During this period, Ukraine's air defence neutralized 139 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 78 jet-powered drones, as well as eight S8000 "Banderol/Dan-T" missiles.

"Approximately 20 attack drones are still in the air, and combat operations are ongoing," the General Staff reported.

Russian attacks in Kherson region leave seven injured throughout day

The military urged civilians not to ignore air raid alerts.

As previously reported, Ukraine's Air Defence Forces neutralized 154 out of 193 drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine from the evening of November 1.