Ukraine To See Temperatures Ranging From 0°C To +15°C On Tuesday
"No significant precipitation is expected, with only light rain in Odesa region and Crimea. Fog is expected overnight and in the morning in the northeastern part of the country," the statement said.
Winds will be northerly, and northeasterly in the southern regions, at 3–8 m/s.
Nighttime temperatures will range from +2°C to +8°C, with daytime temperatures of +5°C to +11°C. In the southeastern part of the country, temperatures will be +4°C to +9°C at night and +10°C to +15°C during the day.
In the Carpathians, no precipitation is expected overnight, while light wet snow is forecast during the day. Temperatures will hover around 0°C both at night and during the day.Read also: Russian forces strike Izium, casualties reportred, city left without power
Kyiv and the surrounding region will also see no significant precipitation tomorrow. Winds will be northerly at 3–8 m/s.
In the capital, temperatures will range from +6°C to +8°C overnight and from +8°C to +10°C during the day. In the Kyiv region, temperatures will be +3°C to +8°C at night and +6°C to +11°C during the day.
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