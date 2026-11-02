Zaporizhzhia Region Declares Day Of Mourning For Victims Of Komyshuvakha Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Tomorrow, November 3, will be a Day of Mourning in the Zaporizhzhia region for those killed as a result of Russian strikes on Komyshuvakha," he wrote.

As Ukrinform previously reported, 24 people have been confirmed killed and five injured in Komyshuvakha. Some people are still reported missing.

Death toll from Russian strike on School in Komyshuvakha rises to 24

Russian forces dropped aerial bombs on an underground school that was being used as a resilience center while humanitarian aid was being distributed there.