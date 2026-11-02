Zaporizhzhia Region Declares Day Of Mourning For Victims Of Komyshuvakha Attack
"Tomorrow, November 3, will be a Day of Mourning in the Zaporizhzhia region for those killed as a result of Russian strikes on Komyshuvakha," he wrote.
As Ukrinform previously reported, 24 people have been confirmed killed and five injured in Komyshuvakha. Some people are still reported missing.Read also: Death toll from Russian strike on School in Komyshuvakha rises to 24
Russian forces dropped aerial bombs on an underground school that was being used as a resilience center while humanitarian aid was being distributed there.
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