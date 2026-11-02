Teenager Injured In Russian Attack On Kyiv Region
According to him, the teenager sustained an injury to his left hand. He was taken to a medical facility, where he is receiving the necessary treatment.Read also: Zaporizhzhia region declares Day of Mourning for victims of Komyshuvakha attack
As Ukrinform previously reported, a warehouse and a private house were damaged in a Russian attack in the Kyiv region on November 2.
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