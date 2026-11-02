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Teenager Injured In Russian Attack On Kyiv Region

Teenager Injured In Russian Attack On Kyiv Region


Date: 2026-11-02 03:06:32

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, the teenager sustained an injury to his left hand. He was taken to a medical facility, where he is receiving the necessary treatment.

Read also: Zaporizhzhia region declares Day of Mourning for victims of Komyshuvakha attack

As Ukrinform previously reported, a warehouse and a private house were damaged in a Russian attack in the Kyiv region on November 2.

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