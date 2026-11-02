Russia Prepares New Massive Strike On Energy And Logistics Infrastructure Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video address, Ukrinform reports.

"We have intel that Russia is preparing a new massive attack on our country – primarily targeting energy and logistics," Zelensky said.

According to the President, Russia is counting on the world's attention being focused on the US elections, while the situation in Ukraine - including air defence challenges and shortages of missiles for Patriot systems - receives less international attention.

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"We need signals from the world to Russia that will make them feel that terror is no good, that it will bring no gains, and that as long as this war continues, their oil will burn, and they will not be able to make money doing business with the world," the Head of State stressed.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in October 2026, Ukraine's Defence Forces inflicted the heaviest losses on the Russian army since the start of the full-scale war and liberated 96.2 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory - 10.4 square kilometres more than Russian forces managed to capture during the same period.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine