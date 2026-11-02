Ajloun Commercial Sector Affirms Royal Speech Sets Roadmap For Economic Modernization

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- The Ajloun Chamber of Commerce and the governorate's business community said the Speech from the Throne delivered by His Majesty King Abdullah II at the opening of the Parliament's ordinary session outlined a clear national vision grounded in Jordan's state principles and reflecting the King's deep responsibility for safeguarding the country's security and advancing its modernization process.

Representing the chamber and the business sector, Director-General Yazan Al-Smadi expressed pride in the King's firm and steadfast positions on the various challenges facing the region, foremost among them the threats of terrorism and extremism.

They stressed that national unity, a cohesive domestic front, and solidarity behind the Hashemite leadership and state institutions were essential pillars for protecting Jordan and preserving its security and stability. They also praised the national role and sacrifices of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and security agencies in defending the country.

The chamber noted that the economic and modernization-related messages in the royal address placed a national responsibility on all sectors and institutions to move beyond statements to concrete action and achievement. This requires translating the king's vision and directives into practical programs and productive and investment projects that stimulate economic activity, improve the business environment, attract investment, and create jobs.

The chamber and business community underscored the importance of empowering the private sector as a key development partner and a major driver of economic activity. They called for removing obstacles facing business owners and commercial and investment enterprises and strengthening genuine public-private partnerships to boost investment, production, and employment.

They also stressed the need to give the agricultural and tourism sectors greater priority in development plans, given Ajloun's promising natural, agricultural, and tourism assets, as well as its potential for productive and tourism projects, marketing local products, and creating employment opportunities.

Water security, they said, was a strategic national priority that could not be postponed, given its direct links to food security, economic stability, and sustainable development. This requires continued development of water infrastructure and more efficient management of resources.

The chamber added that the coming phase called for investing in national talent and expertise, promoting a culture of production, innovation, and self-reliance, expanding the participation of young people and women in economic activity, and directing scientific and technological capabilities towards serving productive sectors. It also highlighted the importance of strengthening integration among public institutions, the private sector, and local communities.

The chamber and business community concluded that the royal address provided a roadmap and a shared responsibility, stressing that commitment to the king's vision must be demonstrated through serious work rather than slogans alone.

Ajloun's commercial sector, they said, would remain an integral part of the country's development efforts and an active partner in the modernization and development process.

//Petra// AF