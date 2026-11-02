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Police Clarify Shooting Incident Involving Ajloun Patrol

Police Clarify Shooting Incident Involving Ajloun Patrol


Date: 2026-11-02 03:05:42

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) - The spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) clarified details on Monday regarding circulating reports of a gunshot fired toward a security patrol in the Ajloun governorate.

The spokesperson confirmed that members of the patrol heard the sound of gunfire on Monday morning coinciding with passing vehicles. No injuries or material damage were reported.

Authorities circulated the vehicle's description, located and seized it, and initiated an investigation with the driver.

The PSD spokesperson added that the vehicle was searched and forensic samples were collected and dispatched to the crime laboratory to verify whether firearms were discharged from inside the vehicle.

//Petra// AF

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Jordan News Agency

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