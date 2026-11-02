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Central Bank Of Russia Sets Official Exchange Rates For Dollar, Euro, Yuan

Central Bank Of Russia Sets Official Exchange Rates For Dollar, Euro, Yuan


Date: 2026-11-02 03:05:39

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- The Central Bank of Russia set the official exchange rates on Monday, fixing the US dollar at 80.56 rubles, the euro at 89.66 rubles, and the Chinese yuan at 12.09 rubles.

In a press statement, the Russian central bank noted that the US dollar dropped by approximately 12 kopecks and the euro fell by 16 kopecks compared to previous rates, while the yuan rose by 0.3 kopecks. The bank reaffirmed that official exchange rates will continue to be updated in accordance with domestic currency market transactions.

//Petra// AF

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Jordan News Agency

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