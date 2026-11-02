KAFD, PSUT Graduate 37 Participants From Tech Horizons Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- The King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD), in cooperation with Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT), concluded the "Tech Horizons" project for 2026, celebrating the graduation of 37 participants after completing specialized technical training programs designed to enhance job readiness.

The 2026 training cycle focused on software development, digital applications, and advanced technology solutions for recent graduates in information technology, computer science, and software engineering.

KAFD Director General Samer Al-Mofleh stated that the project aligns with the Economic Modernization Vision by bridging the gap between educational outcomes and labor market demands, equipping Jordanian youth with high-value technical skills to compete locally and internationally. He praised the strategic partnership with PSUT in delivering targeted, high-impact capacity-building programs.

PSUT President Wejdan Abu Elhaija highlighted that the collaboration reflects the vision of Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Chair of the University's Board of Trustees, to empower youth through practical learning. She noted that the programs, implemented by the university's Consultation and Training Center, directly linked academic knowledge with market priorities in the rapidly evolving ICT sector.

Targeting graduates aged 21 to 30 across IT-related disciplines, the project supported approximately 50 participants across its 2025 and 2026 cohorts.

//Petra// AF