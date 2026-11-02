PJ Solar's“King Of Bird Proofing” Launches Solar Maintenance Awareness Effort Across The Southwest

MENAFN - GetNews)"Side-by-side cleaning result: cleaned panels beside heavily soiled panels. Photo: PJ Solar Cleaning & Bird Proofing."PJ Solar highlights pigeon exclusion, solar panel cleaning and debris hazards through original rooftop photos, encouraging homeowners across California, Nevada and Arizona to plan for maintenance.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA - November 2, 2026 - PJ Solar Cleaning & Bird Proofing is launching a homeowner education effort highlighting what can accumulate above and beneath rooftop solar systems. Founder Deshawn“PJ” Phillips, known as the Traveling Bird Proofer and the King of Bird Proofing, says pigeon nesting, air pollution and dry debris deserve more attention when families invest in solar energy.

A firsthand reason to speak up

Phillips' interest in maintenance began with his own solar system. After five years without cleaning, he received an approximately $1,000 electric true-up bill. That experience led him to study what rooftop owners should monitor and helped shape the company he founded in 2017.“Name one thing in the world that's maintenance-free, and I'll give you a free cleaning,” Phillips says.

A roof covered in nesting material

One particularly severe project revealed a roof blanketed with pigeon droppings, feathers, eggs and nesting debris beneath solar panels. The company's original photograph shows the conditions before cleanup. Pigeons often shelter beneath arrays, making prevention and regular inspection important. The problem is not limited to pigeons: squirrels, roof rats and other animals may also enter open spaces.

Original roof before removal: extensive droppings, feathers, eggs and nesting material.

Twenty-eight-plus bags removed

On that job, the crew removed more than 28 bags of accumulated debris. Phillips estimates the total at 1,400 to 1,500 pounds; the figure is an estimate, not a certified weight. The company documents its work so homeowners can see the difference between an installation that appears normal from the ground and what may be hidden beneath the panels.

More than 28 bags of collected material; estimated 1,400–1,500 pounds, not scale-verified.

What is happening around the wiring?

Another original image shows nesting debris and bird contamination surrounding solar wiring, connectors and equipment beneath an array. Such conditions warrant inspection by qualified personnel: moisture, damaged insulation or compromised connections can contribute to electrical faults and potential fire hazards. The photograph documents contamination, not a confirmed electrical failure or fire.

Bird-related contamination around solar electrical components; inspection is warranted.

A striking cleaning comparison

In a separate rooftop photograph, one section of solar panels has been cleaned while the adjacent section remains visibly covered in residue and bird droppings. PJ Solar provides professional solar panel cleaning using deionized water, without harsh cleaning chemicals. Cleaning frequency depends on the site, surrounding dust, bird activity and manufacturer instructions; Phillips encourages homeowners to evaluate conditions roughly every six months.

Side-by-side cleaning result: cleaned panels beside heavily soiled panels.

Black residue from the environment

A photograph of Phillips' palm after rooftop work shows heavy black residue. Dust, combustion particles, roadway pollution, smoke and other airborne material may contribute to grime on outdoor surfaces, although the picture alone cannot identify its chemical source. Phillips wants homeowners to recognize that rain does not necessarily remove persistent deposits from solar glass.

Dark residue collected on a hand after rooftop maintenance; source not lab-tested.

Prevention beyond birds

PJ Solar installs solar panel bird proofing, pigeon exclusion mesh and compatible clips to help prevent access beneath arrays without unnecessary drilling into panel frames. The company also offers Solar Barrier Protection for leaves and pine needles, along with gutter and roof valley cleaning to remove accumulated debris while preserving needed panel ventilation. Installations are tailored to the roof and array.

A family mission across three states

Phillips is teaching his son Jordan, nicknamed Macdaddy, the Prince of Bird Proofing, the trade. PJ Solar serves Southern California, including the High Desert, Inland Empire and Coachella Valley, with appointments available in Nevada and Arizona. Its qualifying bird-proofing installations carry a five-year labor warranty subject to written terms and annual cleaning and inspection requirements.

About PJ Solar

Founded in 2017, PJ Solar Cleaning & Bird Proofing specializes in pigeon exclusion, bird mesh installation, deionized-water solar panel cleaning and roof maintenance.

Media contact: Deshawn“PJ” Phillips | 760-590-8516 |....

Service information

Solar panel cleaning:

Solar panel bird proofing:

Solar Barrier Protection:

Gutter and roof valley cleaning: