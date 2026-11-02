Queen Maria Inducts Epic Centrum Hotel CEO Andreea Achim Into We Care For Humanity Leadership In Romania

MENAFN - GetNews) Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria) spotlighted Cisnădie's Epic Centrum Hotel during her Romania trip, honoring owner Andreea Achim and Master Chef Vasilis Bodilia while inducting Achim into WCH Romania leadership alongside Country Director Florin Brezai and key members.

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Cisnădie, Romania - November 2, 2026 - During an official We Care for Humanity humanitarian mission to Romania, Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria), founder of We Care for Humanity, visited Cisnădie to spotlight one of the region's premier hospitality destinations, Epic Centrum Hotel, and honor its founder and CEO, Andreea Achim.

Epic Centrum Hotel, located in Cisnădie near Sibiu, stands out as the area's premier hotel property, celebrated for its high standards, warm atmosphere, and personal touch. Achim, who established the hotel five years ago, personally oversees operations to ensure exceptional service and guest satisfaction while continually working to push the property to higher standards.

During the visit, Queen Maria formally presented Achim with the official We Care for Humanity pin, symbolizing collaboration, friendship, and her induction into the leadership of We Care for Humanity Romania. Achim joins a distinguished team of regional leadership and key supporters, including Florin Brezai (WCH Romania Country Director), Dochia Bogdana Cecilia (WCH Romania Deputy Country Director), Damaris Brezai (WCH Romania Youth Manager), WCH Romania Members: Christian Morariu, Emlian Margenian and Cladio Damian Petru.

Achim was also formally invited to attend upcoming international events hosted by the organization, including proceedings in Hollywood and Greece.

The visit highlighted Epic Centrum Hotel's culinary offerings, led by award-winning Master Chef Vasilis Bodilia, whose culinary team provides local and international cuisine to guests and visiting delegations.

"We are deeply grateful for the incredible hospitality shown by Andreea Achim and the Epic Centrum Hotel team during our official visit," said Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria). "Her dedication to excellence in business and her commitment to supporting global humanitarian initiatives alongside our dedicated Romanian leadership embody the true spirit of partnership."

About We Care for Humanity

We Care for Humanity (WCH) is an international non-profit organization promoting peace, education, health, and global empowerment initiatives across the globe. We Care for Humanity holds Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

About Epic Centrum Hotel

Epic Centrum Hotel is a premier four-star hotel property offering luxury accommodations, fine dining, and warm hospitality. Situated in Cisnădie, Sibiu County, Romania, the hotel serves as a gateway to historic Transylvania, delivering personalized service and culinary excellence for leisure and diplomatic visitors.