Nick Caster's“You Were There” Reaches No. 1 On Amazon's U.S. Christian Best Sellers Chart

DETROIT, Michigan - November 2, 2026 - Following a years-long hiatus after the sudden loss of his fiancée, the chart-topping veteran known as N1ckatN1ght returns with a powerful inspirational pop and worship anthem rooted in faith, survival, and spiritual connection.

Detroit singer, songwriter, and music producer Nick Caster has officially claimed the #1 spot on the Amazon USA Top 100 Christian Best Sellers chart with his latest single,“You Were There.” Released on October 9, 2026, the track marks a triumphant and deeply emotional return to music following a multi-year hiatus spurred by personal tragedy.

Centering on contemporary Christian, worship, and inspirational pop,“You Were There” is rooted in faith and spiritual connection. The song closely reflects the message of Psalm 139:7–10, affirming that God remains present and holds us, even in the farthest, darkest places.

For Caster, the journey to writing and releasing the chart-topping single was forged through lifelong resilience. Growing up moving through group homes and the foster care system, music first entered his life through his foster father, who worked as a DJ. Years later, hoping to channel his gift into ministry, Caster sought to join his local church's worship team but was turned away.

“'You Were There' began with a disappointment,” says Caster.“I wanted to be part of my church's worship team, but I was told no. I had hoped to contribute new worship music that helped people feel personally and spiritually connected. I respected the decision and put that desire into writing. That disappointment pushed me to write the kind of worship song I wanted to sing myself. Something that initially hurt became a reason to create.”

Prior to his breakout in the Christian and inspirational market, Nick, also widely recognized under his artist moniker N1ckatN1ght, built an accomplished track record as an independent powerhouse. Securing Universal Music distribution through his work with Tiffany Gaines, he amassed a catalog of acclaimed releases including“Believe,”“Ride All Night” which charted for an astounding 128 weeks on national rock airplay charts and his hit collaboration with Nik11,“Kickback.”

However, at the height of his commercial momentum in 2019, tragedy struck. While in Las Vegas shooting the music video for“Kickback”, a collaboration built off the massive success of“Ride All Night”, Caster's fiancée unexpectedly passed away. While“Kickback” went on to achieve breakout success on the Billboard charts, Caster was submerged in grief, unable to participate in the hard-earned promotional tour and stepping away from music entirely for years.

Returning to the studio after years of healing gave“You Were There” a profound new resonance.

“'You Were There' is the most personal song I've released,” Caster shares.“After my fiancée died, I stepped away from music for years. Coming back to it made this song mean even more. 'You Were There' is about looking back through rejection, grief, loneliness, and the moments when I didn't know what came next and recognizing that God had been with me through all of it. It doesn't deny the pain, it's about realizing I wasn't abandoned in it. I hope listeners hear their own story in the song and feel that they're not alone.”

By pairing vulnerable storytelling with soaring contemporary production, Caster has turned his deepest heartbreak into an anthem of hope that is resonating nationwide.

“That experience is part of why the emotional purpose of my music matters so much to me today,” he adds.“I know that someone can be carrying something painful that nobody else sees. When I say I want my songs to uplift people, that comes from a personal place. My hope is that the song helps someone feel closer to God and encouraged.”

“You Were There” by Nick Caster is available now on Amazon Music and all major digital streaming platforms.

About Nick Caster

Nick Caster (also known as N1ckatN1ght) is an independent singer, songwriter, and music producer from Detroit, Michigan. Blending contemporary Christian, worship, inspirational pop, and rock influences, Caster has earned Billboardchart placements, Universal Music distribution through his work with Tiffany Gaines, and a 128-week run on the national rock airplay charts with his hit single“Ride All Night.” Driven by his personal journey through the foster care system and profound personal loss, Caster creates music designed to uplift, heal, and foster deep spiritual connection.

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