Makarska Exklusiv Review: How Is It For Booking Luxury Rentals In Croatia?

MENAFN - GetNews)Finding the right place to stay is a big part of planning a holiday on the Makarska Riviera. You might want a villa where the whole family can stay together, or an apartment close to the beach. Makarska Exklusiv offers both, with a local team you can contact for help choosing and booking.

It's worth a look if you'd like some advice before you book. Whether it's the best option for your trip will depend on the property you choose, what it costs for your dates, and what's included.

What are the villas and apartments like?

The villas are luxurious and well maintained, with stylish interiors and inviting outdoor spaces.

You'll find holiday homes and apartments in Makarska, Brela, Baška Voda, Tučepi, and Podgora, as well as other destinations. Couples can look for a smaller apartment, while families and groups can compare places with more bedrooms and room to spend time together.

Villa Montes is a renovated stone villa at the foot of Biokovo, with three bedrooms, a pool, a kitchen, air conditioning, and free parking. It's the kind of place to consider if you'd like to spend part of the holiday relaxing at the villa.

When looking through the photos, check the practical details too. How are the bedrooms arranged? Is there enough outdoor space? How will you get to the beach? A hillside sea view can be lovely, but it's worth checking whether you'll need a car.

Finding and booking a place

You can browse by destination, travel dates, and the number of guests. The apartment search also has filters for features such as pools, pet-friendly stays, and a sauna or Jacuzzi, so you can focus on places that have what you need.

Each property page brings together photos, facilities, location details, house rules, and availability. If something isn't clear, you can send an enquiry before deciding. That's useful when you need to check a particular detail, such as the sleeping arrangements or access to the property.

Before booking, ask for the full price for your dates. Check when payments are due, whether there's a refundable security deposit, and what happens if you need to cancel. It's also worth confirming whether any extras you want cost more, so you can compare prices properly.

Getting help before and during your stay

You can reach the team by phone, WhatsApp, or email. You can also ask for help arranging airport transfers, extra cleaning, excursions, and activities. Having someone to ask can make planning easier, especially if it's your first visit.

You might want advice on hiring a car, getting to the villa from the airport, or arranging a day out. Ask what the team can organize and what it will cost. Before you travel, confirm how check-in works and who to contact if you need help at the property.

A few things to check before you book

Think about how you'll spend your days. If you plan to walk to the beach and go out for dinner, location may matter more than a private pool. If you're looking forward to quiet afternoons at the villa, outdoor space and comfortable seating may be higher on your list.

Read recent reviews of the place you're considering, and check details such as parking and whether the pool is private or shared. If pool heating matters to you, ask whether it's available and included. For a summer trip with fixed dates, start looking early to give yourself more choice.

Is Makarska Exklusiv worth booking with?

“Makarska Exklusiv is a good choice for a villa holiday on the Makarska Riviera, especially if you value help from a local team.”

Makarska Exklusiv is worth considering if you want a villa or apartment on the Dalmatian coast and would appreciate help from a local agency. Being able to ask questions about the property and your arrival is a useful part of the service. Find a place that suits your plans, check the full price and terms, and you'll be in a better position to decide.

To begin, explore Makarska Exklusiv's holiday homes and request a quote for the properties that best match your plans.

About Makarska Exklusiv

Makarska Exklusiv provides holiday accommodation options, including villas and apartments across destinations on Croatia's Makarska Riviera and the surrounding Dalmatian coast. The company offers online property information and local assistance to travellers exploring accommodation and additional holiday services.