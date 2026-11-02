MENAFN - GetNews) Thailand leads the region in road fatalities. On the island most visitors come to for sun and beaches, the most common cause is a rented motorbike.

PHUKET - November 2, 2026 - Thailand leads Southeast Asia in road fatalities, according to UN Special Envoy Jean Todt, who cited the country in a November 2024 warning about the region's road safety crisis. Across Southeast Asia, 40% of those deaths involve motorcycles. In Phuket, where an estimated 14 million visitors arrived in 2024, the proportion is higher.

Phuket's Vice Governor reported over 500 motorbike accidents involving foreign tourists in just two months in 2023. The finding that attracted most attention was not the volume. It was that 80% of those tourists did not hold a driving licence. They had rented a motorbike, in a country they did not know, on roads they had never used, without the legal qualification to ride one.

The injuries that follow are predictable. Road rash from asphalt, lacerations, fractures, and head injuries make up the majority of presentations. Some are minor. Others are not, and the difference often comes down to how quickly wound care begins.

“Road rash looks manageable. People clean it up and carry on. What we see later is what happens when debris stays in the wound and infection sets in over the next 24 to 48 hours. The injury that looked like a graze becomes something that needs proper treatment.” - Takecare Medical Clinic physician

Takecare Medical Clinic operates three branches across Phuket, in Bangtao, Kata, and Patong, each open 24 hours a day. The clinic handles wound cleaning and dressing, stitches, X-ray referrals, rabies risk assessment for animal bites, and insurance paperwork for travel claims. English-speaking doctors are available at all hours, and direct billing with most major travel insurance providers means patients do not need to pay out of pocket upfront.

"Most visitors don't plan for this," says a Takecare physician. "They have travel insurance, they have accommodation booked, they have tours arranged. They have not thought about what happens if they come off a motorbike on the way to any of it. That is when we see them."

About Takecare Medical Clinic

Takecare Medical Clinic operates three branches in Phuket, located in Bangtao, Kata, and Patong. The clinic is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with English-speaking doctors, on-site laboratory testing, and direct billing for most major travel insurance providers. Services include emergency and urgent care, wound treatment and stitches, motorbike accident care, IV therapy, travel vaccinations, and general medical consultations. Walk-ins are welcome at all hours.

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