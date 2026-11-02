CHICAGO, IL - November 2, 2026 - Affordable City Movers Chicago, a Lakeview-based Chicago moving company founded in 2018, is featured in "Michigan to Chicago: 14 Moving Tips + the Chicago Movers I Trust," an independent relocation guide published July 31, 2026, by Michigan Mama News, a regional family news, lifestyle and events publication founded by Lindsey Jenn and a member of the Local Media Association. Written as a personal recommendation, the guide walks Michigan families through a move to Chicago and names Affordable City Movers as the full-service mover the author trusts for the trip, calling it "the one I keep sending people to."

Why the Guide Recommends Affordable City Movers for Michigan-to-Chicago Moves

The guide points out that a short drive doesn't guarantee an easy move. Chicago brings challenges many newcomers don't expect, and the article highlights Affordable City Movers' reliability, care with customers' belongings and deep familiarity with Chicago neighborhoods, especially Lincoln Park and Lakeview.

Michigan to Chicago Moving Tips

For Michigan families planning a move to Chicago, the guide and the Affordable City Movers team recommend:



Reserving curb space early. Many Chicago aldermen's offices provide temporary "No Parking" signs, often free, that should be posted about two days before moving day.

Booking the freight elevator right away. High-rise buildings often require reservations and limit moves to set hours.

Planning for alleys. Many vintage buildings and three-flats are reached by narrow alleys, where a smaller truck making two trips can beat a large one.

Moving mid-month and mid-week. Weekends and month-ends are the busiest times for Chicago movers, and moving outside the May-through-September peak can lower costs. Handling city paperwork early. New residents need a Chicago city vehicle sticker and, in most neighborhoods, a zoned parking permit.

Moving Between Chicago and Michigan Through Indiana and Wisconsin

The Chicago-to-Michigan route is one Affordable City Movers' crews know well. The team regularly moves families between Chicago and Michigan, taking I-94 through northwest Indiana to Lower Michigan and heading north through Wisconsin for moves to Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

"We really enjoy the Chicago-to-Michigan run," said the owner of Affordable City Movers Chicago. "Whether we're heading around the lake through Indiana to Grand Rapids or Detroit, or up through Wisconsin to the Upper Peninsula, it's a trip our crews know inside and out. And on the Chicago end, we handle the parts that catch newcomers off guard, like parking signs, freight elevator windows and tight alleys, so families from Michigan can focus on settling into their new home."

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are recommended movers for a Michigan-to-Chicago move? Michigan Mama News' July 2026 relocation guide recommends Affordable City Movers Chicago as its trusted full-service mover for families moving from Michigan to Chicago.

Does Affordable City Movers move between Chicago and Michigan? Yes. Affordable City Movers Chicago regularly moves families between Chicago and Michigan, traveling I-94 through northwest Indiana to Lower Michigan and through Wisconsin to Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

What should Michigan families know before moving to Chicago? Reserve curb space with temporary "No Parking" signs from the local alderman's office, book any freight elevator early, plan for narrow alleys, move mid-month and mid-week when possible, and get a Chicago city vehicle sticker and zoned parking permit after arriving.

Which Chicago neighborhoods does Affordable City Movers serve? The company serves all of Chicago, with particular expertise in Lincoln Park and Lakeview, along with Downtown, Wicker Park and Evanston.

Does Affordable City Movers offer labor-only moving help? Yes. Customers who rent their own truck, such as a U-Haul, can hire Affordable City Movers for loading and unloading only.

About Affordable City Movers Chicago

Founded in 2018 and based in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, Affordable City Movers Chicago is a local Chicago moving company serving residential and commercial customers across Chicago, including Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Downtown, Wicker Park and Evanston, with regular moves between Chicago and Michigan. The company offers full-service moves, labor-only loading and unloading for customers who rent their own trucks, same-day emergency moves, and specialty handling for pianos, artwork and antiques. It is known for professional crews, clear communication and transparent, affordable pricing. Learn more about the Chicago movers at affordablecitymovers or call (312) 210-0259.

Sources



Michigan to Chicago: 14 Moving Tips + the Chicago Movers I Trust, Michigan Mama News, July 31, 2026 Chicago Moving Tips, Affordable City Movers