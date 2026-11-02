MENAFN - GetNews) From motorbike injuries and animal bites to marine accidents and sudden illness, the clinics tourists need depend on where they are and what happened. Here is how to choose.

KOH SAMUI - November 2, 2026 - Most tourists who need a doctor in Koh Samui are not expecting to. Thailand's government allocated 50 million Baht in emergency medical aid for foreign visitors in 2024 alone, covering accident injuries and trauma care up to 500,000 Baht per person. The question for most visitors, when something goes wrong, is not whether care exists. It is where to find it and what to ask for.

Koh Samui has a handful of private clinics that serve international visitors around the clock. Three, in particular, handle the range of emergencies that travel brings: injuries, illness, marine incidents, and the situations tourists are often reluctant to name. Each has a different location and a slightly different strength. Here is how they compare.

1. Doctor Samui

Best for: island-wide coverage and doctor house calls

Doctor Samui operates across Koh Samui with a particular strength that most clinics cannot match: licensed physicians who will come to you. The house call service covers Chaweng, Bophut, Lamai, Maenam, Choeng Mon, and most of the island's major resort zones, meaning visitors who are injured, too unwell to travel, or simply do not know how to get to a clinic can receive a consultation at their hotel or villa.

The clinic handles wound care, sutures, trauma and accident treatment, animal and monkey bites, IV drips, travel vaccines including rabies, and sexual health screening. It operates in English, German, and Hebrew. Reviews average 4.8 stars.

2. Lamai Medical Clinic

Best for: Lamai Beach area, urgent walk-in care

Positioned at Lamai Beach, Lamai Medical Clinic is the most accessible option for visitors staying in the south of the island. It operates as a walk-in urgent care clinic with emergency services, handling the range of problems that Lamai's beach and nightlife environment produces: lacerations, motorbike injuries, fevers, respiratory infections, and exposure concerns.

The clinic also provides rabies vaccination and post-bite assessment, STD and HIV testing, PEP and PrEP, IV therapy, and doctor hotel visits for patients who cannot make the journey in. It has been operating for over ten years and holds a 4.7-star rating from more than 150 patient reviews.

3. Medical Clinic Samui

Best for: 24-hour walk-in care with on-site lab and insurance billing

Medical Clinic Samui, located in Bang Rak in the north of the island, offers what many visitors find most useful after an incident: same-day results and immediate insurance paperwork. The clinic has an on-site laboratory and pharmacy and provides direct billing for most major travel insurance providers, which removes the out-of-pocket upfront cost that discourages many tourists from seeking care at all.

It is open 24 hours a day, every day, with English-speaking doctors available at all hours. Services include motorbike injury care, wound treatment and stitches, IV therapy, STD and COVID testing, travel vaccinations, fit-to-fly certificates, and island-wide doctor house calls. The clinic reports more than 15,000 patients treated and a 5.0-star rating. Contact via WhatsApp at +66 95 073 5550.

A published study in the Fortune Journal of Health Sciences covering marine incidents in the Samui and Phangan districts between 2016 and 2022 recorded 202 victims across drowning, accidents, and animal envenomation cases. The fatality rate among drowning victims was over 42%. Most of those cases reached care. The ones that did not were the ones that never sought it.

About Doctor Samui

Doctor Samui is a private medical clinic serving international visitors, expats, and residents across Koh Samui, Thailand. The clinic provides urgent and emergency care, IV drip therapy, wound treatment, travel vaccinations, sexual health screening, and doctor house calls island-wide. English-speaking physicians are available at all hours. Walk-ins are welcome.

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