Sri Lankan Ambassador Presents Copy Of Letters Of Credence To Tunisian Foreign Minister

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The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Tunisia, with residence in Cairo, Sisira Senavirathne, presented a copy of his Letters of Credence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad of the Republic of Tunisia, Mohamed Ali Nafti, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tunis on 14 October 2026.

The Tunisian Foreign Minister welcomed Ambassador Senavirathne and accepted the copy of his Letters of Credence, recalling the longstanding friendly relations and cooperation between Sri Lanka and Tunisia. He also conveyed his best wishes to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of Sri Lanka, Vijitha Herath.

During the discussions, Ambassador Senavirathne reaffirmed Sri Lanka's commitment to strengthening and diversifying bilateral relations with Tunisia in areas including political cooperation, trade and investment, tourism, cultural exchanges and higher education. He also emphasised the importance of exploring opportunities to deepen bilateral engagement and promote mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Nafti highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral engagement, particularly in trade and economic cooperation. He proposed developing a multidisciplinary action plan to identify new commercial opportunities, promote exchanges, encourage private-sector joint ventures and strengthen business-to-business partnerships. The discussions also addressed the need to expedite the conclusion of proposed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and bilateral agreements to strengthen the institutional framework for cooperation.

The Tunisian Foreign Minister further highlighted opportunities for cooperation in higher education, including scholarships, student exchange programmes and collaboration between the diplomatic training institutions of the two countries. Tourism promotion was also identified as an area for strengthening bilateral cooperation and people-to-people contacts.

The Tunisian Foreign Minister was accompanied by the Director General for Asia, Oceania and Asiatic Organizations, Ambassador Slim Gariani, and other senior officials of the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Following the meeting, Ambassador Senavirathne held further discussions with Ambassador Nejmeddine Lakhal and Ambassador Slim Gariani on bilateral political, economic, cultural and tourism-related matters, focusing on opportunities to strengthen cooperation between Sri Lanka and Tunisia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment & Tourism - Sri Lanka.