Chronicles Of Victory: November 3, 2020
The 44-day Karabakh War put an end to nearly thirty-year-occupation and resulted in the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.
Trend presents the chronicle of the 44-day Karabakh War.
- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks.
- The Armenian armed forces were forced to retreat by sufferinglosses.
- During one day the list of the destroyed military equipment of the Armenian armed forces was announced.
- Armenia violated the ceasefire regime on the state border.
- The Azerbaijani Army has a full advantage over the Armenian armed forces.
- Another UAV of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed.
- The Armenian armed forces fired at Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district by using Smerch multiple launch rocket system.
- The reconnaissance and sabotage group was destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district.
- A video footage showing the destruction of two more ammunition depots of the Armenian armed forces near Khankandi city has been released.
- The sniper group of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed.
- The Armenian armed forces fired on Azerbaijan's Aghdam and Aghjabadi districts.
- The Armenian head of regiment fled, but the servicemen went missing.
- The commander of the Armenian armed forces' tank battalion was killed, several tanks were destroyed as a result of explosion.
- The phosphorus shell fired by Armenia at Azerbaijan's Tartar district has been neutralized.
- A video footage showing the destruction of the Armenian armed forces' tanks in the battles around Khojavand district has been spread.
- The commander of the Armenian armed forces' motorized infantry regiment was killed.
- A video footage showing the destruction of the Armenian armed forces' artillery in the direction of Khojavand district has been released.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment