Deadline Alert: Lincoln Educational Services Corp. Investors Have Until November 10, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Lincoln Educational Services Corp. securities between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Lincoln Educational Services Corp. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LINC ) have until November 10, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lincoln Educational Services Corp. securities between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Lincoln Educational Services Corp. case, Bacha v. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation et al., was filed on September 11, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey (Case No. 26-cv-11842).

Investors who suffered losses on Lincoln Educational Services Corp. investments can contact Glancy about the Lincoln Educational Services Corp. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the November 10, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Lincoln Educational Services Corp. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: November 10, 2026

Class period: May 11, 2026 to August 9, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: September 11, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey

What happened?

On August 10, 2026, Lincoln Educational reported earnings for the second quarter of 2026, revealing student starts increased only approximately 1%. During the Company's accompanying earnings call, management stated "the lower start volume contributed to a higher cost per start" and issues with new student starts occurred "basically system-wide" and "across the board... by program."

On this news, Lincoln Educational's stock fell $10.22 or 24.93% to close at $30.77 on August 10, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the Lincoln Educational Services Corp. complaint allege?

The Lincoln Educational Services Corp. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Lincoln Educational Services Corp.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's admissions process was not effectively converting students from enrollment to start; (2) as a result, the Company was experiencing a significant drop in student starts relative to enrollment; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Lincoln Educational Services Corp.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lincoln Educational Services Corp. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than November 10, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Lincoln Educational Services Corp. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that the Company's admissions process was not effectively converting students from enrollment to start. The November 10, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Lincoln Educational Services Corp. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Lincoln Educational Services Corp. class action must move the Court by November 10, 2026. To learn more, visit the Lincoln Educational Services Corp. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Lincoln Educational Services Corp. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Lincoln Educational Services Corp. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lincoln Educational Services Corp. securities between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Lincoln Educational Services Corp. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Lincoln Educational Services Corp. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Lincoln Educational Services Corp. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by November 10, 2026.

What if I miss the Lincoln Educational Services Corp. deadline? After November 10, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Lincoln Educational Services Corp. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Lincoln Educational Services Corp. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Lincoln Educational Services Corp. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Lincoln Educational Services Corp. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Lincoln Educational Services Corp. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Lincoln Educational Services Corp. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Bacha v. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation et al., U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey

press release

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

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