Anil Yadav Named QSR Magazine's 2026 Franchisee Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From the restaurant floor to brand ownership, Yadav brings firsthand operating experience to the future of some of America's best-known restaurant brands

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yadav Enterprises today announced that CEO Anil Yadav has been named QSR Magazine's 2026 Franchisee of the Year and is featured on the magazine's November cover. The distinction recognizes a career spanning more than three decades and a perspective earned at nearly every level of the restaurant business, from teenage fry cook to franchisee and brand owner.

Yadav is the largest franchisee in the Jack in the Box system and leads a multi-brand restaurant enterprise spanning quick-service, fast casual and full-service dining. His expansion into brand ownership includes Taco Cabana, Nick the Greek and Del Taco. In 2026, Yadav Enterprises joined TriArtisan Capital Advisors and Treville Capital Group in acquiring Denny's Corporation, deepening his longstanding relationship with America's Diner as a franchisee and now an ownership partner.

“I am honored by this recognition, and I know how many people have helped build this business,” said Yadav.“We have restaurant teams, franchise owners and leaders who care about these brands and put the work in every day. I am proud of what we have built together. There is still a lot we want to do.”

Yadav began his restaurant career at Jack in the Box after coming to the United States from India. He learned the operation from the ground up, became a manager and then invested in his first restaurant. As his business grew, so did his understanding of what makes a restaurant succeed and what can stand in its way.

Today, that experience informs how he evaluates brands. Yadav looks beyond recognition and restaurant count to the decisions underneath performance: what brings guests through the door, what makes an operation harder to run and what allows an owner to earn a return. He sees potential through the lens of someone who has had to make the business work himself.

His progression into brand ownership has given that perspective broader reach. As a franchisee, he has lived with the consequences of brand decisions. As an ownership partner, he helps shape them. He understands that a strategy must work for the guest choosing a meal, the team preparing it and the franchise owner investing in the restaurant.

That connection between brand ambition and restaurant reality is central to his approach. He asks what guests still love, where the business has fallen short and what needs to change. He studies operators who are winning and expects leaders to examine results honestly, learn quickly and adjust when a plan is not working.

“I have spent my career in restaurants, and I am still learning,” Yadav said.“I listen to the people running them, the owners putting their money into them and the guests deciding where to eat. A brand can have a great history and still need to earn the next visit. I have a responsibility to stay close to the restaurants, understand what needs to get better and work with our people to get it right.”

Yadav brings that same directness to leadership. He takes a personal interest in people, welcomes ideas and expects accountability. His own path through the industry has shaped his belief that strong businesses give people room to develop, take responsibility and build something of their own.

“Anil knows this business from the fryer to the owner's seat, and that experience comes through in how he builds and runs restaurants. He understands what operators face every day and what it takes to help them succeed. His journey is remarkable, but his commitment to building businesses that last is what made him our choice for QSR Magazine's Franchisee of the Year,” said Ben Coley, managing editor of QSR Magazine.

The recognition comes as Yadav's experience connects two consequential questions for restaurant franchising: what owners need from the brands they invest in, and what those brands must do to keep earning their guests. He approaches both from the same starting point: the restaurant.







Anil Yadav Named 2026 Franchisee of the Year by QSR Magazine



About Yadav Enterprises

Yadav Enterprises is a multi-brand restaurant company led by CEO Anil Yadav, with operations spanning the quick-service, fast casual and full-service restaurant segments. Its portfolio includes franchise operations and restaurant brands such as Jack in the Box, Denny's, TGI Fridays, Del Taco, Taco Cabana and Nick the Greek.

Media and Interview Inquiries

For interview requests with Anil Yadav regarding restaurant ownership, franchisee economics and the future of legacy restaurant brands, contact:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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