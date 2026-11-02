Francoobla Music Announces Availability Of Four Music And AI Innovation Projects For Global Acquisition

Developed over more than a decade, the four projects combine musical composition, artificial intelligence, digital entertainment and proposed approaches to intellectual property protection. They are being offered either as a complete portfolio or individually, providing potential partners with an opportunity to acquire and further develop the concepts, creative assets and associated materials.

The announcement represents a strategic decision by Oblatore, who brings more than 60 years of practical musical experience and a background in international entrepreneurship. At 78, he has decided to make the projects available to organizations with the resources, infrastructure and distribution capabilities to bring them to a broader international audience.

"After more than a decade of development, I believe these projects deserve the opportunity to reach the world. My intention is to make the work available to organizations, broadcasters, technology companies and investors capable of developing and bringing these concepts to life on an international scale," said Franco Oblatore, founder of Francoobla Music.

FOUR PROJECTS AVAILABLE FOR ACQUISITION

1. AI vs. HI – Human Intelligence vs. Artificial Intelligence

AI vs. HI is an entertainment and music comparison format designed to examine artificial intelligence-generated music alongside human-created musical performances under standardized playback listening conditions.

The concept is based on the observation that recorded music represents a major part of the global listening experience. The format is intended to provide an organized environment for comparing musical creativity, production techniques and the capabilities of emerging generative AI technologies.

The project includes AI-assisted musical compositions developed through detailed musical prompts and arrangements involving instruments such as the Hammond organ, Steinway & Sons piano, Gibson and Fender guitars, saxophone, flute and Yamaha drums.

The project also features the virtual female vocalist Lady Jane, whose performances have been directed by Oblatore. The format is being offered to broadcasters, television networks, music producers, technology companies and entertainment investors interested in developing an international production.

2. MAJESTATIS SEVEN – Proposed Mathematical Protocol for Musical Similarity

MAJESTATIS SEVEN is a proposed mathematical framework developed to establish fixed criteria for examining similarities in musical compositions and lyrics.

The protocol introduces a structured approach based on sequences of seven consecutive identical melodic notes and seven consecutive words appearing in the same syntactic and conceptual order.

The project seeks to encourage a more systematic and measurable discussion of musical similarities, authorship and intellectual property protection, offering an alternative framework for consideration by music industry professionals, technology developers and legal specialists.

The protocol is presented as an independently developed proposal and does not replace applicable copyright legislation or established legal standards.

3. MUSICAL KOLOSSAL – A 24-Track International Music Production

MUSICAL KOLOSSAL is a large-scale digital music production comprising 24 tracks in five languages, developed with an international audience in mind.

The project combines different musical styles and cultural influences with a production concept designed for potential stage performances, television adaptations and international entertainment distribution.

Most of the tracks feature the virtual vocalist Lady Jane. The production incorporates music, visual presentation, choreography, staging and lighting concepts intended to support a broader multimedia entertainment experience.

The project is being made available to music labels, entertainment companies, production houses and international distributors interested in acquiring or developing the production.

4. DRAFT REGULATION – 30-Point Operational Framework

DRAFT REGULATION is a 30-point operational framework developed to outline the proposed structure, procedures and criteria for implementing the AI vs. HI musical comparison format.

The framework addresses the practical organization of the human-versus-machine musical evaluation process and provides a proposed structure that could be adapted for use across different markets and entertainment environments.

It also incorporates principles concerning musical authorship, similarity assessment and intellectual property protection.

The framework is intended for consideration by broadcasters, music industry organizations, technology companies and other institutions interested in developing standardized approaches to AI-assisted music production and evaluation.

INTERNATIONAL ACQUISITION AND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

With the announcement, Francoobla Music is opening discussions with potential international acquirers and strategic partners interested in the four projects.

The United States is among the company's initial target markets, followed by opportunities in the United Kingdom and Asian markets, including China, India, Japan and South Korea.

Potential interested parties include international broadcasters, television networks, major record labels, digital music platforms, social media companies, technology corporations and private investors.

The four projects may be considered for individual acquisition or as a complete portfolio, subject to negotiations and mutually agreed terms.

For Oblatore, the decision reflects a desire to ensure that the work developed over more than a decade can move into a new phase of development through organizations with the necessary resources and international reach.

"These projects represent years of creative, technical and personal investment. I am now looking for the right partners who can recognize their potential and take them forward. My objective is to see them developed, distributed and made accessible to international audiences," Oblatore added.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY REGISTRATIONS AND DOCUMENTATION

Francoobla Music identifies the following registration references associated with its projects and intellectual property documentation: