Deadline Alert: Beta Bionics, Inc. Investors Have Until November 3, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Beta Bionics, Inc. securities between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Beta Bionics, Inc. ("Beta Bionics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BBNX ) have until November 3, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Beta Bionics, Inc. securities between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Beta Bionics, Inc. case, Holtzman v. Beta Bionics, Inc., et al., was filed on September 4, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California (Case No. 8:26-cv-02612).

Investors who suffered losses on Beta Bionics, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the Beta Bionics, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the November 3, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Beta Bionics, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: November 3, 2026

Class period: July 30, 2025 to February 24, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: September 4, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the Central District of California

What happened?

On January 8, 2026, Beta Bionics released preliminary fourth quarter 2025 financial results, revealing that new patient starts would be "up at least 36%" - lower than analysts had estimated for the quarter.

On this news, Beta Bionics' stock price fell $11.85, or 37%, to close at $20.15 per share on January 9, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the Beta Bionics, Inc. complaint allege?

The Beta Bionics, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Beta Bionics, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants omitted mention of the FDA Form 483 and iLet's underlying safety issues, including that the Form 483 identified over 18,000 complaints including numerous life-threatening hypoglycemic events that the Company had“failed to investigate,” or even report to the FDA, with no justification; (2) the Company's statements assuring investors that its remediation efforts were advanced and the FDA's issues were“very benign,” failed to accurately describe the scope and severity of the FDA's observations which made remediation much more complex and extensive than Defendants indicated to investors; (3) that the Company“could have opened a CAPA and did not” was misleading where the FDA had in fact concluded that Beta Bionics had, without justification, failed to investigate clearly serious, life-threatening customer reports; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Beta Bionics, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Beta Bionics, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than November 3, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Beta Bionics, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that Defendants omitted mention of the FDA Form 483 and iLet's underlying safety issues, including that the Form 483 identified over 18,000 complaints including numerous life-threatening hypoglycemic events that the Company had“failed to investigate,” or even report to the FDA, with no justification. The November 3, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Beta Bionics, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Beta Bionics, Inc. class action must move the Court by November 3, 2026. To learn more, visit the Beta Bionics, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Beta Bionics, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Beta Bionics, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Beta Bionics, Inc. securities between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Beta Bionics, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Beta Bionics, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Beta Bionics, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California by November 3, 2026.

What if I miss the Beta Bionics, Inc. deadline? After November 3, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Beta Bionics, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Beta Bionics, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Beta Bionics, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Beta Bionics, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Beta Bionics, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Beta Bionics, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Holtzman v. Beta Bionics, Inc., et al., U.S. District Court for the Central District of California

press release

Beta Bionics, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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