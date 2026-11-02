Deadline Alert: DICK's Sporting Goods, Inc. Investors Have Until November 3, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. securities between September 8, 2025 and August 24, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. ("DICK'S" or the "Company") (NYSE: DKS ) have until November 3, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. securities between September 8, 2025 and August 24, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. case, Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union #295 Pension Fund v. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc., et al., was filed on September 4, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania (Case No. 2:26-cv-01860).

Investors who suffered losses on DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the November 3, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: November 3, 2026

Class period: September 8, 2025 to August 24, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: September 4, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania

What happened?

On August 25, 2026, DICK'S reported second quarter 2026 results, including Foot Locker revenue of $1.73 billion, well below analysts' estimates of $1.81 billion. The Company also lowered its full-year 2026 net sales guidance to a range of $21.9 billion to $22.2 billion (from $22.1 billion to $22.4 billion) and said it now expected Foot Locker's pro forma comparable sales for the year to range from negative 2.0% to 0.0%, down from its prior forecast of 1.5% to 3% growth. Executive Chairman Edward W. Stack attributed the pressure on Foot Locker in part to an athletic footwear market that had become "increasingly promotional."

On this news, DICK'S stock price fell $55.02 per share, or 30.68%, to close at $124.31 per share on August 25, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. complaint allege?

The DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) DICK'S efforts to clean up Foot Locker's inventory were not complete, and Foot Locker remained burdened with unproductive, stagnant legacy footwear; (2) Foot Locker relied heavily on legacy footwear products that were especially vulnerable to intensifying promotional pressure across the athletic footwear industry; (3) as a result, DICK'S was significantly exposed to industry-wide excess inventory and the resulting promotional activity; (4) accordingly, DICK'S could not achieve the sales growth, margins, and profits it had touted to investors; and (5) as a result, defendants' positive statements about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than November 3, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that DICK'S efforts to clean up Foot Locker's inventory were not complete, and Foot Locker remained burdened with unproductive, stagnant legacy footwear. The November 3, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. class action must move the Court by November 3, 2026. To learn more, visit the DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. securities between September 8, 2025 and August 24, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania by November 3, 2026.

What if I miss the DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. deadline? After November 3, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union #295 Pension Fund v. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc., et al., U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania

press release

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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