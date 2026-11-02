Shyld AI To Demonstrate Active Physical Intelligence For Hospitals At HLTH USA 2026 In Las Vegas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sunnyvale, California, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shyld AI, a Silicon Valley based AI company building autonomous physical intelligence, will demonstrate its Active AI technology at HLTH USA 2026, a healthcare innovation event taking place November 15 to 18 at The Venetian Expo Center in Las Vegas.

HLTH USA brings together healthcare executives, providers, investors, technology companies, and industry innovators to explore developments shaping the future of healthcare. The 2026 event is expected to attract more than 12,250 attendees, including over 4,400 C-suite executives, with AI and emerging technology among its featured areas. Against this backdrop, Shyld AI will showcase how its autonomous systems can help hospitals improve efficiency, reduce delays and respond to contamination risks in real time, without adding to the workload of clinical teams.

Shyld AI's Active Intelligence technology is designed to move beyond systems that simply identify risks or provide recommendations. The company is applying its advancing AI paired with multi-modal sensing technology in operating rooms to monitor surgical readiness and flag missing instruments before procedures begin. Its wall-mounted devices also use targeted UV-C light to detect and address potential contamination risks on surfaces without requiring staff to start them manually.

Shyld AI's technology is now deployed across more than 35 U.S. hospitals, helping healthcare providers improve operational efficiency and patient safety. Hospitals using Shyld AI are seeing measurable improvements in operating room turnover times and first-case on-time starts (FCOTS), as well as reduced staff overtime by minimizing workflow delays and streamlining hospital operations. A peer-reviewed study conducted at Stanford Hospital published in the American Journal of Infection Contro, found that the system reduced bioburden, the total amount of pathogens on room surfaces, by more than 93 percent compared with a room cleaned by hand.

Shyld AI's devices run on VERTEX, its edge-native foundation model, which processes sensor data on the device itself. According to the company, this approach keeps video and patient data from leaving the room.

"We're moving the industry from passive AI to Active AI, technology that understands how hospitals operate and improves workflows in real time without adding burden to clinical teams," said Mohammad Noshad, founder and CEO of Shyld AI.

Hospital executives and healthcare professionals attending HLTH USA 2026 can learn more about Shyld AI's technology at shyld.a or connect with Mohammad Noshad on LinkedIn.

About Shyld AI

Shyld AI is a healthcare technology company bringing physical agentic AI to hospital operations. Founded by CEO and Co-Founder Mohammad Noshad, Shyld AI develops autonomous physical agents that streamline hospital operations like OR efficiency, infection control and compliance, without adding workload for staff. Its technology combines AI with UV disinfection to reduce environmental contamination by up to 93%. Shyld AI is deployed across hospitals nationwide, improving clinical care, efficiency, and cost savings. To learn more, visit

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