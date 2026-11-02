Virtual Supply Completes Acquisition Of Petra Industries, Significantly Expanding National Distribution Reach

Petra Industries Corporate Exterior in Edmond, Oklahoma

Strategic combination strengthens distribution capabilities, expands product portfolio, and deepens customer and vendor partnerships across the United States.

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Virtual Supply, Inc., a leading privately held distributor of consumer electronics, technology and business solutions, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Petra Industries, an Oklahoma-based distributor of consumer electronics, appliance accessories and related products. The acquired business will operate as Petra, a Virtual Supply company.The acquisition brings together two highly complementary distribution organizations with more than 140 years of combined business history. Together, they create a stronger platform with expanded capabilities, a broader product portfolio and enhanced opportunities for customers, vendors and employees.A significant component of the acquisition is Petra's established 325,000-square-foot distribution center in Edmond, Oklahoma, which gives Virtual Supply a strategic central U.S. distribution hub to complement its existing operations in Oregon and Arizona. The combination also adds more than 127 experienced Petra team members, along with established product lines and long-standing brand partnerships that broaden the company's portfolio."Petra is an important addition to Virtual Supply, not simply because of the scale it brings, but because of the strength of its experienced team, its customer and vendor relationships, and the outstanding reputation it has built over more than 40 years," said Chuck Taylor, CEO of Virtual Supply. "We see tremendous opportunity to build on those strengths; broaden the capabilities we bring to the marketplace and create an even stronger platform for long-term growth."Taylor added, "We view this acquisition through a simple philosophy: 1 + 1 = 3. By bringing together the experience, relationships, resources and capabilities of these two organizations, we believe we can create something significantly greater than either company could accomplish independently. This is an exciting milestone in our accelerated growth strategy and an important step toward the next chapter of Virtual Supply."The combined organization will focus on delivering enhanced supply chain solutions to retail, e-commerce and commercial customers across the country.As Virtual Supply approaches its 100-year business anniversary in 2027, the acquisition represents another significant milestone in the company's evolution and reinforces its commitment to strategic growth, long-term partnerships and operational excellence.About Virtual Supply, Inc. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, Virtual Supply is a privately held distribution company specializing in consumer electronics, connected technology, business communications and innovative retail solutions. The company serves leading national retailers, e-commerce platforms, commercial resellers and enterprise customers throughout the United States. With longstanding partnerships involving leading technology brands, including Starlink and Motorola, Virtual Supply combines extensive distribution expertise, advanced logistics capabilities and a customer-focused approach to delivering innovative products and solutions to market. The company will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027.

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Virtual Supply Completes Acquisition of Petra Industries, Significantly Expanding National Distribution Reach News Provided By Virtual Supply November 02, 2026, 19:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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