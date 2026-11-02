Thompson Builders Corporation Completes $120M Chino Mental Health Crisis Facility

CHINO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thompson Builders Corporation (TBC) is proud to announce the completion of the Chino Mental Health Crisis Facility (MHCF), a new 50-bed mental health crisis facility constructed at the California Institution for Men (CIM) in Chino, California. Built for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), the facility provides a dedicated environment for mental health treatment within the correctional system.With a construction value of $120 million, the project represents a significant milestone for Thompson Builders Corporation. The approximately 72,613-square-foot facility was designed to provide specialized care and treatment for individuals experiencing mental health crises.The project included the complete construction of the new two-story Type 1A OSHPD 4 facility including structural concrete, underground utilities, mechanical, electrical, security electronics, nurse call, plumbing, fire protection, site civil work, landscaping, and all interior and exterior finishing systems. Supporting site improvements included a new access road, secured perimeter fencing, ADA-compliant pedestrian pathways, emergency vehicle access, utility extensions, staff and visitor circulation improvements, and new parking facilities.The project transformed a portion of CIM's existing D Facility site, including the demolition of a condemned chapel and swimming pool to make way for the new MHCF. The completed facility is secured by a dedicated perimeter fence and includes infrastructure specifically designed to support the safe movement of patients, staff, visitors, and emergency vehicles. In addition to the facility itself, the project included 98 new staff parking spaces east of the existing staff parking area and a new 360-space parking lot outside the southern perimeter of Facility D.Beyond the scope and complexity of the construction, the facility carries a meaningful purpose: to treat people as patients, not criminals. For men in the correctional system experiencing mental health crises, the new facility provides an environment dedicated to treatment, healing, and the opportunity to make positive changes in their lives. With the completion of this impressive project, Thompson Builders Corporation continues to expand its portfolio and demonstrate its ability to deliver complex, large-scale facilities with a meaningful impact on the communities they serve.

Taylor Harrison

Thompson Builders Corporation

+1 415-203-0333

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Thompson Builders Corporation Completes $120M Chino Mental Health Crisis Facility News Provided By Thompson Builders Corporation November 02, 2026, 19:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Law



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