Cross Creek Apartments Opens In Seaside, Bringing Brand-New Two-Bedroom Rentals To The North Oregon Coast

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Five newly built 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartments on Neawanna Creek are available now

SEASIDE, OR, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cross Creek Apartments, a newly completed rental community at 2330–2334 Cross Creek Street, is now leasing. The 2026-built property offers two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments with private decks overlooking Neawanna Creek, in-unit laundry, and assigned parking, with five homes available for immediate move-in.

Each 890-square-foot apartment includes a full kitchen with refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, and microwave; an in-unit washer and electric dryer; two full bathrooms; and a private back deck. Decks on the first and second floors are covered, and select units face the creek. Every home comes with one designated parking space, and trash service is included in the rent.

Rents range from $1,825 to $1,895 per month. Each home offers a second full bathroom, in-unit laundry, and new construction, features uncommon among Seaside's existing two-bedroom rentals.

The property is pet friendly, allowing up to two pets per unit with a 40-pound weight limit. Leases are 12 months, and the security deposit is $1,795. Cross Creek Apartments is professionally managed by Jim McNeeley Real Estate & Property Management, Inc., which also manages rentals in Astoria, Seaside, and the Portland metro area.

Cross Creek sits on the east side of Seaside along Neawanna Creek, with Tillamook Head visible to the south. The location offers quick access to U.S. 101, Seaside's downtown, Providence Seaside Hospital, and Seaside School District campuses.

Available Apartments:

2332 #201Second floor, covered deck$1,895 / month

2332 #202Second floor, covered deck, creek views$1,895 / month

2332 #301Third floor, open deck$1,825 / month

2334 #201Second floor, covered deck$1,895 / month

2334 #202Second floor, covered deck$1,895 / month

Prospective residents can view photos and video tours, schedule a showing, and apply online at crosscreekapartmentsseaside or by calling or texting (503) 622-8600.

About Cross Creek Apartments

Cross Creek Apartments is a six-unit, new-construction rental community completed in 2026 at 2330–2334 Cross Creek Street in Seaside, Oregon. Every home is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with a private deck, in-unit laundry, and assigned parking. The community is managed by Jim McNeeley Real Estate & Property Management, Inc. Learn more at .

Jim McNeeley

Jim McNeeley Real Estate & Property Management, Inc.

+1 503-622-8600

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cross Creek Apartments Opens in Seaside, Bringing Brand-New Two-Bedroom Rentals to the North Oregon Coast News Provided By Oregon Web Solutions November 02, 2026, 19:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.